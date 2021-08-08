Amaravati: CM YS Jagan destroying not only Amaravati but the wealth of AP says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the 600-day old ongoing protest programmes of the Amaravati JAC and the Dalit JAC activists as a 'historical agitation' that was still fighting back the cheap gimmicks and suppressive tactics of the YSRCP government.

Naidu pointed out how the slogan of 'Save Amaravati' was getting stronger with each passing day despite the heinous attempts by the ruling YSRCP leaders to harass the agitators. The SC, ST atrocities cases were filed against even the Dalit protesters who have been agitation for Amaravati Capital City without fear.

In a statement here, the TDP chief asserted that the Capital City farmers' agitation would go down in history as a great struggle for a noble cause. The determined and supreme sacrifices of the farmers were laudable and exemplary.

The farmers and farm labourers sacrificed their ancestral lands and properties of over 32,323 acres for the construction of Amaravati Capital to carve out a golden future for the whole people of Andhra Pradesh. The buildings for Assembly, High Court, secretariat, state and Central institutions, residential complexes were being built in this land.

Chandrababu Naidu said that there would be over 10,000 acre spare land in the hands of the AP government once the physical infrastructure of Amaravati Capital was constructed and plots allotted for farmers. These 10,000 acres would create a wealth of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Amaravati. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had decided to destroy all this wealth of the people out of sheer hatred and political vendetta.

The TDP chief deplored that over 139 institutions had already withdrawn their investments

in Amaravati after seeing the

destructive activities of the

YSRCP regime.

He recalled how the YSRCP regime masterminded a vicious scheme to malign Amaravati as a flood-prone Capital. They also made insider trading allegations but failed to provide any proof.

Even the Supreme Court had given a verdict that there was no such insider trading, he reminded.

Naidu said that the Jagan Reddy regime could not prove one single allegation against the previous TDP government with regard to Amaravati Capital project, he said.

The TDP chief demanded that the government realise its mistake and restart the construction of Amaravati as per the original master plan.

The Chief Minister should follow the master plan and develop Amaravati at international standards if he was working for the future development and well being of all the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.