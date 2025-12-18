NSE Academy collaborates with HCLTech to develop next-gen workforce for the evolving digital economy

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., has partnered with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to deliver a series of joint certificate programs in technology and finance, aimed at equipping students and professionals with future-ready skills for the evolving digital economy landscape in banking, insurance, financial markets and fintech across India and the Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region.

Bringing together the strengths of both organizations, the partnership will enable organizations and universities to nurture a future-ready workforce by providing access to industry-leading, ready-to-deploy programs that fuse curriculum from Finance and Fintech with data and AI. Learners—from university students to working professionals—will experience programs on Fintech, Risk, Banking, Capital Markets, AI, Cybersecurity and Data Engineering, powered by HCLTech’s Career Shaper platform.

By combining NSE Academy’s expertise in fintech, finance and related domains with HCLTech’s digital transformation capabilities, the partnership will:

Launch professional credential programs in AI, digital finance, fintech, analytics, cybersecurity, ethics and governance.

Enable universities and corporates to integrate these programs and modules into their academic curricula and learning and development initiatives.

Offer specialized BFSI programs focused on AI-driven transformation and innovation.

HCLTech, CVP & Global Head- Education Business Unit, Srimathi Shivashankar, said: “Our partnership with NSE Academy is about shaping the future of talent for a digital-first financial world. By combining HCLTech’s technology expertise with NSE Academy’s deep domain knowledge, we will create pathways for students and professionals to gain job-ready skills and thrive in BFSI and beyond.”