Amaravati: Secretariats to implement OTS

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to make village/ward secretariats as the point for implementing One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for housing beneficiaries.

During a review at camp office here on Monday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have named OTS scheme for those who availed loan from Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation as Jagananna Saswatha Gruha Hakku Scheme.

They said State Housing Corporation will upload the data from September 25 and it will be shared with various secretariats. Option is given to pay the OTS amount at village and ward secretariats.

Once the details of people eligible for OTS scheme are finalised in village / ward secretariats, registrations will be done for houses and lands after payment of the prescribed amount, the officials said and added that there is good response for OTS scheme.

Reviewing progress in construction of houses under housing for poor scheme, the Chief Minister said 10.31 lakh houses were grounded till now and directed the officials to take measures to expedite the construction works.

He instructed the officials to start construction works of houses to be built by government under option 3 from October 25.

The officials said they had already created 18,000 groups with housing scheme beneficiaries and head-workmen. They have been encouraging people to set up brick manufacturing units near the housing layouts so that transportation cost could be saved.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to control the prices of the remaining construction materials.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had prepared detailed project reports (DPRs) for providing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to consider one colony as a unit for works.