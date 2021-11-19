Amaravati: TDP leaders led by Naidu march to Assembly on foot

Amaravati: TDP national president and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday went on foot for Thursday's Assembly session in protest against the alleged anti-people policies and rising prices under the YSRCP government.

The TDP members held placards and raised slogans criticising the YSRCP regime for 'not providing' any relief to the common man from abnormal price rise. The TDP chief demanded that the State government should immediately start reducing prices of petrol and diesel.

The highest fuel prices have caused an abnormal rise in the prices of essential commodities. He asked the Chief Minister to take back the decision on collecting tax on garbage.

Andhra Pradesh had the highest power tariff compared to all other States in the country, he said seeking a reduction in the same.

TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others took part in the foot march. Their placards highlighted failure of the government in welfare, maintenance of roads and remunerative prices to farmers etc. Merger of the aided educational institutions was also criticised by them.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu and his party legislators garlanded the statue of NTR at Venkatapalem.