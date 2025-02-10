Anam vows all-round development of Atmakur

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday said that he was striving hard for all-round development of Atmakur constituency.

Addressing mediapersons after participating in various developmental projects worth about Rs 5 crore along with Ministers Ponguru Narayana, NMD Farooq, BC Janardhan Reddy, Savitha, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy in Atmakur on Sunday, Anam pointed out that no development was witnessed in Atmakur constituency since 2014.

The Minister said that he was determined to complete all pending works for which foundation stones were laid by him before 2014. He said they would be completed in a phased manner.

Anam recalled that recently Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Somasila and assured the completion of Somasila High Level Canal and apron of the Dam. He said presently the BC Girls’ school was running temporarily at the polytechnic college. It will be shifted to a permanent building proposed to be constructed in 10 acres of land very soon.

BC Welfare Minister Savitha has said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wass giving top priority for improving the living standards of BC communities. She pointed out that the Chief Minister was keen on making one person industrialist from each Backward Classes family.

She said that the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for renovation of BC Hostel buildings. She said that two BC Residential Schools one each at Atmakur and Penugonda would come up very soon.

R & B Minister B C Janardhan Reddy said that the government sanctioned Rs 1,120 crore for road repairs at a stretch of 27,000 km in the State. He said that till date repair works were completed up to 18,000 km. The remaining works were under progress.

He said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 90,000 crore for the construction of National Highways in AP.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister P Narayana said that despite the State government facing serious financial crisis, it was keen on developing the State on all fronts.

Narayana has recalled that during his earlier tenure as a Minister in 2019, he had sanctioned 11 lakh TIDCO houses. He regretted that the YSRCP government totally neglected the project after it came to power in 2019 elections.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has said that Central government has sanctioned 1,056 TIDCO houses for Atmakur against 30,000 houses in the entire State. He said that the Centre has sanctioned railway projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in AP.

TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, State Waklf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivssulu Reddy, Collector O Anand, SP G Krishnakanth and others were present.