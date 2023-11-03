Anantapur: Repairs of rly traction lines completed

Guntakal (Anantapur): In order to provide hassle-free journey, the authorities are strengthening electric supply lines. In this regard, railway engineers taken up repairs of the faulty traction lines in Guntakal-Gooty section. Electrification works in almost all sections in the division have been completed.

The power control systems received alert on faulty lines that warrants repairing of the lines. Immediately the engineers were pressed into action as negligence on the part of the staff in attending to timely repairs might result in electric live cables dismembering, which may lead to electrocution deaths or endangering people’s or traction workers lives.