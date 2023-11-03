Live
- Khammam: BRS will romp home in polls, says Kandala
- Nalgonda: All set for receipt of nominations
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao gloats over TS-completed skyways, raps Centre for lagging behind city flyover
- Valmikis deserve ST status: Singireddy
- Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Primary Schools Closed, Pollution Control Measures Enforced
- It will be vote for welfare, devpt, asserts Puvvada
- Hyderabad: Aspirants try to grab Rahul's attention
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 3, 2023
- Hyderabad: Opening of Kaleshwaram's lid will cost KCR of CM's gaddi says Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 3 2023
Just In
Anantapur: Repairs of rly traction lines completed
Highlights
Guntakal (Anantapur): In order to provide hassle-free journey, the authorities are strengthening electric supply lines. In this regard, railway...
Guntakal (Anantapur): In order to provide hassle-free journey, the authorities are strengthening electric supply lines. In this regard, railway engineers taken up repairs of the faulty traction lines in Guntakal-Gooty section. Electrification works in almost all sections in the division have been completed.
The power control systems received alert on faulty lines that warrants repairing of the lines. Immediately the engineers were pressed into action as negligence on the part of the staff in attending to timely repairs might result in electric live cables dismembering, which may lead to electrocution deaths or endangering people’s or traction workers lives.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS