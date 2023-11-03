  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Repairs of rly traction lines completed

Anantapur: Repairs of rly traction lines completed
x
Highlights

Guntakal (Anantapur): In order to provide hassle-free journey, the authorities are strengthening electric supply lines. In this regard, railway...

Guntakal (Anantapur): In order to provide hassle-free journey, the authorities are strengthening electric supply lines. In this regard, railway engineers taken up repairs of the faulty traction lines in Guntakal-Gooty section. Electrification works in almost all sections in the division have been completed.

The power control systems received alert on faulty lines that warrants repairing of the lines. Immediately the engineers were pressed into action as negligence on the part of the staff in attending to timely repairs might result in electric live cables dismembering, which may lead to electrocution deaths or endangering people’s or traction workers lives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X