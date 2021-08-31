Anantapur: Rich tributes paid to Palle Uma

Anantapur: Late Palle Uma, wife of Puttaparthi ex-MLA Palle Raghunath Reddy, memorial meeting, was conducted at the horticulture garden attended by friends, well-wishers and TDP political functionaries and ex-MLAs here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Palle Raghunath Reddy said that his better half had contributed greatly to the advancement of Balajee Educational Society which is running scores of engineering, arts and sciences and agriculture colleges in the city.

She also worked for the welfare of Puttaparthi constituency along with her husband Raghunath.

Leaders across political spectrum and students of the institutions payed rich tributes to her exemplary leadership and inspiration she gave to many men and women.

On the occasion, the colleges of Sri Balaji Educational Institution members distributed bread and fruits in hospitals, donated money and essentials to orphanages and old age home. They also conducted blood donation camp.

Former Ministers Paritala Sunitha, Kalva Srinivas, BJP leader Varadhapuram Suryanarayana, AHUDA Chairman Mahalakshmi Sreenivasulu, TDP ex- MLAs, the people of Puttaparthi constituency and others participated in the programme.