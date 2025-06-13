Andhra Pradesh: Bellum Caves Enter Geographical Heritage List

The Tourism Minister, Kandula Durgesh, has expressed his delight at the inclusion of the renowned Bellum Caves in the geographical heritage list by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). He described this recognition as a significant achievement for the caves, located in Kolimigundla, Nandyal district, and acknowledged their importance as a site of ancient culture.

Minister Durgesh believes that this announcement will enhance the area's appeal as a tourist destination. He anticipates that the Belum Caves will undergo further development following their inclusion in the GSI listings. Known as the second longest cave system in the world and the longest in India, Minister Durgesh is optimistic that the Belum Caves will gain prominence among the country's tourist spots.

To attract foreign visitors, he indicated that increased promotional efforts will be initiated. The Minister credited the tourism sector's growth to the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting the government's commitment to developing tourism in the state.