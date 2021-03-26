Andhra Pradesh: CID intensifies probe into Amaravati lands case, records farmers' statements

The CID has intensified the probe in the Amaravati Assigned Lands case. Going ahead, CID officials questioned the farmers who sold the assigned lands. The farmers mentioned by MLA Ramakrishna Reddy are being called to the Vijayawada CID office and Tulluru police station.

The CID, which is investigating in the villages with five teams, is investigating allegations of threatening and land acquisition and statements are being recorded. CID officials are currently collecting details from farmers in Rayapudi Uddandarayunipalem of Tadikonda constituency.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP leaders were involved in insider trading in Amaravati who threatened Dalits and looted assigned lands. Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Friday, he said Chandrababu and his benefactors were flagging the cheap land grabbing. "Land pooling was the biggest scam in the world," Sajjala said.