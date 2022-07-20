Andhra Pradesh: Five new medical colleges with 750 seats to begin next year

The NTR Medical University on Tuesday allowed the new medical colleges in Eluru, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Nandyal, and Machilipatnam to conduct academic activities from the next academic year 2023-24. With this, academic activities will be started with 150 MBBS seats in each college. Principals and superintendents have already been appointed for the respective colleges.



The respective district hospitals are being converted into teaching hospitals. DME Dr. Raghavendra Rao said that the respective colleges are going to apply to the NMC from Thursday in the background of the affiliation of the university.

Meanwhile, it is known that 16 new medical colleges are being constructed, one for each parliamentary constituency by CM Jagan's government, which has made revolutionary changes in the medical and health department. As part of this, five colleges will be available next year. Thus 750 MBBS seats will be available in addition to the existing seats.