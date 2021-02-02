Andhra Pradesh Inter 2021 exams from May 5

Andhra Pradesh Inter 2021 exams: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) released Intermediate examinations schedule on Monday.

As per the release, the first and second-year Intermediate examinations will be held from May 5 to 23. The first year examinations will be held from May 5 to 22 and second-year examinations from May 6 to 23. The practical examinations will be conducted from March 31 to April 24.

The board officials said that the examinations will be conducted by following the government guidelines on Covid-19.