Andhra Pradesh logs 1501 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today - August 19, 2021

In the lastest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state medical and family welfare department, the state has registered 1501 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 19,98,603. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,696 including 10 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 1697 new patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,69,169. The number of active cases have been at 15,738.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 315 followed by 242 in Nellore and 174 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 6 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,59,03,367 tests so far including 67,716 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours.



