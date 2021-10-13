Andhra Pradesh logs 517 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 517 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,58,582 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing since last week. However, the decline is due to less number of tests being conducted. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,276 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 826 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,37,691 and there are currently 6615 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 97 new infections, followed by East Godavari 88 cases and Guntur 84 while Anantapur has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.89 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 38,786 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 15.823 new COVID-19 cases and 226 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country



