Andhra Pradesh: Motorist attacks traffic constable in Vijayawada, arrested

The shocking incident took place on Thursday evening at Dabakotla Centre in Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada wherein a bike driver in addition to violating the rules attacked a traffic constable on duty. According to the police report, Constable Shekhar Babu of the Third Urban Traffic Police Station was on duty at Daba Kotla Centre on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Koppula Nagraj of Singh Nagar Luna Center area and two others were coming on a bike. Constable Shekhar stopped them on the orders of Traffic SI Satyanarayana who was on duty there. With this, Nagraj suddenly punched the constable and shekhar was injured as a result.

Constable Shekhar Babu injured in the attack. Nagraj was later arrested by the police while the three were trying to escape on a bike. During this time Nagraj also got into an argument with Sub Inspector. The other two are on the run.

Ajit Singh Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating, according to a complaint lodged by Constable Shekhar.