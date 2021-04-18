Andhra Pradesh: Night curfew, postponement of Inter exams on cards

Amaravati: The State Government is likely to announce postponement of Intermediate examinations and impose certain restrictions, including imposing night curfew in the state to contain rapid spread of corona virus.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a high-level meeting on Monday where all these issues would be discussed at length and important decisions would be taken. Jagan will review the implementation of Tika Utsav and give necessary guidelines to the Health department. It is learnt that the government is likely to reduce the number of working hours of shops and other commercial establishments, bars and restaurants, impose restrictions on the entry of devotees in religious places like temples. As the number of Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise in schools, it may decide to declare holidays to the schools with immediate effect.

The government is also said to be mulling to create teams of volunteers who would go from door to door and record the health condition of the people. This, the government feels, will help in tracing positive cases.