Anitha clarifies on fine over driving without helmet, says following guidelines

An engaging discussion unfolded in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council regarding the enforcement of helmet use and the associated fines for vehicle drivers. Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed public dissatisfaction concerning the hefty fine of ₹1,000 imposed on those failing to wear helmets.

Responding to their concerns, Home Minister Anitha highlighted that the fine is being collected in accordance with legislation established by the Centre in 2020, as well as directives from the Supreme Court. She emphasised that the implementation of this rule is currently in an experimental phase, only taking place in select areas of the state.

Anitha reiterated that the primary objective of both the government and the police is to safeguard the lives of citizens.