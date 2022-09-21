AP Assembly sessions: Ambati Rambabu flays TDP MLAs for turmoil in the house

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday fumed at the TDP MLAs for disturbing the house. While the question hour is underway in the assembly as part of the fifth day of house proceedings, the TDP members were enraged over the change of name to the NTR Health University and expressed concerns at the podium.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rambabu who intervened said that TDP members have no right to talk about NTR and accused that except for Buchaiah Chaudhary, everyone has backstabbed NTR. Minister Ambati criticised that Chandrababu has trained the MLA to create turmoil in the house. He questioned why the TDP members were entering the podium and urged them to raise the topic for discussion instead of disturbing the house. He accused that they are eager to get suspended from the house as early as possible.

As part of the assembly meetings, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Tammineni took up the question hour session. However, within minutes of the start of the meeting, the TDP members got into a fight and tried to block the proceedings.



On the other hand, the government will introduce nine bills in the House today. The discussion will be held on agriculture-related sectors. Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the 2020-21 CAG report in the Legislative Assembly.