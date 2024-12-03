Live
AP cabinet to meet today, key decisions expected
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will convene under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat. The Cabinet is set to review and approve 23 items previously sanctioned by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA), which are crucial for the region's development.
Among the significant agenda items, the government is anticipated to make important decisions regarding the Kakinada Port issue. Additionally, the Cabinet will address the growing concerns surrounding harassment cases on social media platforms, discussing the current situation and potential future actions to tackle the problem.
Other focal points of the meeting will include the examination of tenders and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) related to various ongoing and upcoming projects in the state. This meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for crucial developmental initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.