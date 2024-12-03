  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP cabinet to meet today, key decisions expected

AP cabinet to meet today, key decisions expected
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will convene under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat. The Cabinet is set to review and...

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will convene under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat. The Cabinet is set to review and approve 23 items previously sanctioned by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA), which are crucial for the region's development.

Among the significant agenda items, the government is anticipated to make important decisions regarding the Kakinada Port issue. Additionally, the Cabinet will address the growing concerns surrounding harassment cases on social media platforms, discussing the current situation and potential future actions to tackle the problem.

Other focal points of the meeting will include the examination of tenders and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) related to various ongoing and upcoming projects in the state. This meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for crucial developmental initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick