AP CID names Chandrababu Naidu as prime conspirator in the AP Skill Development Scam

Mangalagiri: AP CID additional DGP N. Sanjay said here on Saturday that the investigation revealed that the principal conspirator behind the entire...

Mangalagiri: AP CID additional DGP N. Sanjay said here on Saturday that the investigation revealed that the principal conspirator behind the entire scheme, who orchestrated the transfer of public funds from the government to private entities via shell companies happened under the active leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.

