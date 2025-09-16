Live
AP CM Chandrababu Calls for Improved Efficiency in Revenue Department
In a recent Collectors' Conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed critical initiatives including Data Lake, RTGS Lens, and Aware 2.0. During the meeting, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Revenue Department's performance, stating their services have not met expectations despite several appeals for improvement.
Chandrababu emphasised the need for enhanced efficiency, asserting that all files must be digitised within the next two months. He further announced that the quality of files accessed by collectors will be scrutinised closely.
Additionally, the Chief Minister introduced the concept of forensic auditing, assuring that it will be conducted without any manipulation. He encouraged collectors to embrace next-generation technology, stating that RTG district centres are expected to be operational by the end of October.