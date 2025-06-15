AP CM Chandrababu calls for participation in Yoga event on June 21

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has hailed yoga as a divine gift from India to the world and is urging citizens to partake in a yoga programme set to take place in Visakhapatnam on the 21st of this month.

In a recent announcement, the Chief Minister emphasised that yoga not only enhances physical health but also contributes to a longer life. He stated, “On the occasion of the 11th World Yoga Day, we are organising the YogaAndhra programme on a large scale in Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as the chief guest for this event. I encourage everyone to join in and make yoga a part of our daily lives. Together, let us promote a healthier lifestyle.”

The call to action comes as the state prepares for the international celebration of yoga, inviting individuals from all walks of life to take part in the festivities and embrace the practice.