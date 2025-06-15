Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
AP CM Chandrababu calls for participation in Yoga event on June 21
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has hailed yoga as a divine gift from India to the world and is urging citizens to partake in a...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has hailed yoga as a divine gift from India to the world and is urging citizens to partake in a yoga programme set to take place in Visakhapatnam on the 21st of this month.
In a recent announcement, the Chief Minister emphasised that yoga not only enhances physical health but also contributes to a longer life. He stated, “On the occasion of the 11th World Yoga Day, we are organising the YogaAndhra programme on a large scale in Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as the chief guest for this event. I encourage everyone to join in and make yoga a part of our daily lives. Together, let us promote a healthier lifestyle.”
The call to action comes as the state prepares for the international celebration of yoga, inviting individuals from all walks of life to take part in the festivities and embrace the practice.