AP EAPCET 2023 counseling schedule released, registrations from July 24

The counseling process for admissions into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh will commence on July 24, as announced by Convenor Chadalavada Nagarani. According to the schedule, the registrations will be open from July 24 to August 3 followed by scrutiny of certificates from July 25 to August 4.

The candidates will have the opportunity to register their course and college preferences from August 3 to 8 and can make changes to these preferences till August 9. The allotment of engineering seats will take place on August 12. Those who secure seats will be required to join their respective colleges on August 13-14. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 16.

Regarding the fee structure for engineering colleges in AP, it has been determined that the maximum fee will be one lakh rupees, while the minimum fee has been set at Rs. 42000 applicable.

The Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has fixed these fees, taking into account factors such as price increases. While fewer than ten colleges have a fee of one lakh rupees, the majority of colleges charge Rs. 42,000. For more detailed information, the candidates are advised to visit the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.