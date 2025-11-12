  1. Home
AP Formation Day ceremony held at Bharat Parv 2025 in Ekta Nagar

  • Created On:  12 Nov 2025 9:45 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh state’s Formation Day was celebrated at the Bharat Parv 2025 event in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. This celebration is part of a larger fortnight-long extravaganza running from November 1st to 15th, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and observing National Unity Day.



The event was graced by the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who attended the celebrations in Gandhinagar. The occasion featured cultural performances showcasing traditional dance, music, and art forms that reflect the state's unique cultural identity.






