AP government mulls shifting of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University to Bapatla

Guntur: Shifting Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University from Lam Farm in Guntur city to Bapatla Agriculture College premises in Bapatla town is on the cards.

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati has already discussed the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has gave his nod to the proposal.

Kona Raghupati and Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarulu are in favour of it.

According to sources, in order to shift Acharya N G Agriculture University from Guntur city to Bapatla, the State government has to take prior permission from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) in the Union Ministry of Agriculture. For constructing the building on the university campus at Lam, the Central government has sanctioned Rs300 crore. While Rs120 crore was released, the officials spent Rs88 crore. The State government is ready to repay this amount to the Centre.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati said, "Bapatla town is the right place for setting up Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University. Students are here in the Agriculture College in Bapatla town. Sufficient place is available for doing research in agriculture. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to shift the university to Bapatla."

However, former member of Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University Mekala Lakshminarayana is not in favour of the proposal. "In order to shift the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University from Lam to Bapatla town, the State government should obtain prior permission from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) in New Delhi. Lam in Guntur city is convenient place for Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University because it is nearest to the Secretariat at Velagapudi and Lam is located the district headquarters in Guntur," he said.

Gannavaram Airport, Guntur and Vijayawada railway stations are nearest places. There is a lot of land available at Lam for conducting agriculture research. In addition to this, sufficient infrastructure is developed on the university campus at Lam. Huge buildings were constructed for the university at Lam. Sufficient water is available for agriculture research from Krishna river. There is no need to shift Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University from Lam."