AP govt. to issues address certificates with new district names from tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam department has made arrangements to issue address certificates with the names of the new districts in all village and ward secretariats of the state. This decision has been taken so that the names of new districts can be included in Aadhaar cards. The address certificates will be issued from Monday in the format prescribed by UIDAI, the Aadhaar card issuing body. While there were 13 districts in the state earlier, the YS Jagan government increased the number to 26.

In this background, if people want to change the address in their Aadhaar cards with the new district name, they have to file verification document with those details, so that the people don't get in trouble. The Department of Village and Ward Secretariats has made arrangements to issue address certificates with the names of the new districts through the secretariats. The responsibility of issuing address certificates has been entrusted to the concerned village and ward secretariat revenue officers. Accordingly, this service has also been newly added to the online portal for Secretariat Services.

It has been decided to issue verification documents with QR code to avoid any irregularities in this process. Officials of the Village and Ward Secretariat Department said that the photograph of the concerned person on these certification documents will be stamped with the signature of the Village and Ward Revenue Officers and the stamp of the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, UIDAI Hyderabad Regional Office Deputy Director General P. Sangeeta wrote to CS Jawahar Reddy on March 16 that the names of new districts have been included in the portal for issuing Aadhaar. Address certificates are required for those who need to update the names of new districts in their Aadhaar, it said.