AP govt. to Unveil ‘Swarnandhra @2047’ Vision Document on November 1, seeks suggestions from people

In an effort to transform Andhra Pradesh into a developed state by 2047 as part of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative launched by the central government, Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad announced that the government is preparing to unveil the 'Swarnandhra @2047' vision document on November 1. This announcement was made during a video conference held on Thursday with district collectors, various department heads, and secretaries from the state secretariat.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the vision document aims to achieve an annual growth rate of 15%, projecting Andhra Pradesh to have a per capita income exceeding $43,000 and an economy worth $2.4 trillion by the year 2047.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh, with a coastline stretching 974 km, will benefit from existing ports and upcoming ones, including Moolapeta, Gangavaram, Ramayapatnam, and Krishnapatnam. This will pave the way for the establishment of port-based industries, creating significant export and import opportunities in coastal districts. With advancements in agriculture and aquaculture, the state intends to promote a Blue Ocean Economy, urging district authorities to create five-year action plans.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the importance of addressing government priorities such as zero poverty, ease of living, development of social infrastructure, demographic management, data centers, and artificial intelligence. Sectors like Araku coffee, which hold district significance, will also be factored into the five-year vision action plans.

Prasad announced that a draft of the vision document will be made available to the public via the government website from September 21 to October 5, accompanied by a QR code, to invite suggestions from various stakeholders. A series of awareness programs will also be conducted at the mandal, municipal, and village panchayat levels during this period to engage the public.

District collectors have been directed to organize meetings with farmers and representatives from associations and chambers of commerce to facilitate discussions. Furthermore, awareness programs will be initiated among students, including essay and debate competitions in schools and colleges.

By September 30, mandal-level plans need to be prepared, followed by district vision plans by October 15. The final draft of the Swarnandhra @2047 document will be finalized after a presentation to the Chief Minister between October 16-20, aiming to receive his recommendations and feedback before its official launch on November 1.

To ensure widespread awareness, the Chief Secretary instructed that WhatsApp messages be sent to mobile phones of individuals across the departments, including Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Police, and Education. Efforts will also be made to showcase information through posters, hoardings, and video presentations via various media outlets.

During the video conference, various officials, including the Secretary of Planning Piyush Kumar, Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar, and IT Secretary Sourabh Gaur, presented their departments' contributions to the vision plan. Collectors from multiple districts shared updates on their progress in crafting district-specific action plans. The meeting included participation from officials across key departments, emphasizing a collaborative approach towards realizing the state’s vision for 2047.