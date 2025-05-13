Live
- Turkey learns the cost of siding with Pakistan: Indian tourists cancel in droves
- Indian armed forces taught Pak a lesson, Cong must stop making contradictory statements: K'taka LoP
- India's defence budget more than doubled in 11 years to beef up armed forces
- Fantastic memories at Real Madrid will stay for life: Ancelotti
- Virat Kohli's Grand Farewell: Fans Prepare for Emotional Tribute at Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Tata Motors' net profit tanks 51 pc to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4
- Oxford Grammar High School, Himayathnagar – Celebrating 100% Results Yet Again!
- Fourth-gen Nandamuri hero makes grand entry with YVS Chowdary’s next
- Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ teaser strikes a chord
- Amazon Prime Leads in App Cancellations, Disney+ Follows in Search Volume
AP minister inaugurates MSME industrial park, emphasises future growth
Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader focused on the needs of future generations.
Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader focused on the needs of future generations. Alongside fellow Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, he attended several development initiatives in Peddapuram today, including the inauguration of a new MSME Industrial Park.
Speaking to the media after the event, Minister Satya Prasad highlighted the Chief Minister's initiative to promote entrepreneurship, stating, "Chandrababu has championed the slogan of creating an entrepreneur for every family, aiming to position the state as a leader in employment generation." He also revealed plans to establish MSME parks in every constituency to foster local entrepreneurs.
Recalling scepticism surrounding the Chief Minister's earlier calls for associated IT employment, Minister Satya Prasad remarked, "Many laughed when he advocated for an IT employee in every household, yet the positive outcomes over the past 20 years speak for themselves."
The minister noted that advancements in the industrial sector are vital for achieving the vision of a prosperous 'Swarnandhra' by 2047. He emphasised that the establishment of MSME parks will not only create jobs but will also boost the economic development of the state. Furthermore, he mentioned that the state government is offering significant subsidies in areas such as investment funds and electricity bills to encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs.