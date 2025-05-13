AP minister inaugurates MSME industrial park, emphasises future growth

Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader focused on the needs of future generations. Alongside fellow Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, he attended several development initiatives in Peddapuram today, including the inauguration of a new MSME Industrial Park.

Speaking to the media after the event, Minister Satya Prasad highlighted the Chief Minister's initiative to promote entrepreneurship, stating, "Chandrababu has championed the slogan of creating an entrepreneur for every family, aiming to position the state as a leader in employment generation." He also revealed plans to establish MSME parks in every constituency to foster local entrepreneurs.

Recalling scepticism surrounding the Chief Minister's earlier calls for associated IT employment, Minister Satya Prasad remarked, "Many laughed when he advocated for an IT employee in every household, yet the positive outcomes over the past 20 years speak for themselves."

The minister noted that advancements in the industrial sector are vital for achieving the vision of a prosperous 'Swarnandhra' by 2047. He emphasised that the establishment of MSME parks will not only create jobs but will also boost the economic development of the state. Furthermore, he mentioned that the state government is offering significant subsidies in areas such as investment funds and electricity bills to encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs.