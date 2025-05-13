  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Odisha excise staff raids illegal liquor dens

AP Odisha excise staff raids illegal liquor dens
x
Highlights

Parvathipuram: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor activities, the Excise Departments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha conducted a joint special...

Parvathipuram: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor activities, the Excise Departments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha conducted a joint special operation along the inter-state border, successfully targeting illegal brewing and smuggling networks.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of assistant commissioner P. Ramachandrarao and excise superentendent B Sreenadhudu on Monday in Andhra Odisha border villages.

Key targets included Cheedivalasa and Karli villages in Koraput district, and Kottaguda and Kangamanuguda villages in Gunupur Block, Rayagada District of Odisha. During the raids, officials destroyed approximately 32,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash (used in the preparation of illicit liquor) and 1,060 litres of illegally brewed ID (Illicitly Distilled) liquor. Total of 70 officers from the AP Excise Department and 24 officers from the Odisha participated in the joint raids. The operation focused on dense forest regions known for high-volume illicit liquor manufacturing.

A total of six cases were registered, and several suspects have been identified. Further investigations are currently underway to dismantle the remaining network of illegal liquor operations. Officials hailed the success of this joint initiative as a strong step toward curbing illicit liquor activities and protecting public health in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick