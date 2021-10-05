AP Secretariat system sets a new record in providing services to people, says special CS Ajay Jain

The Special Chief Secretary of Village and ward secretariats Ajay Jain said that the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat system has set a new record in the country. He told the media on Tuesday that the secretariats had served 3.2 crore people in the state providing various services and welfare schemes, which is an example of the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the state has implemented 543 services and 34 welfare schemes through 15,004 secretariats in two years and opined that the other states had taken the work of the secretariats as an ideal.

The special CS said 99 percent of the services are being provided on time as stated by CM YS Jagan. He said that soon 150 central government services will also be made available in the secretariat. "Aadhaar services have been launched in 500 secretariats and soon registrations will also start at the secretariat," he said.

Ajay Jain said that States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana have looked into the system and gearing up to launch the program in their respective states.