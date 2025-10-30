  • Menu
APEPDCL steps up restoration works in cyclone-hit areas

Visakhapatnam: As part of the restoration efforts to resume power supply affected by Cyclone Montha, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) CMD Lotheti Siva Sankar came to Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) corporate office from Tirupati on Wednesday.

Siva Sankar reached Visakhapatnam to extend necessary support to bring back the power system to normalcy. Approximately 1,500 officers and staff from the APSPDCL are already engaged in restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas. CMD Sivasankar met APEPDCL directors D. Chandram, T. Vanaja, CGM V. Vijaya Lalitha, SE Surekha, among others to review the material supply and support measures required for the field staff. Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD Prudhvitej Immadi is monitoring the restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas at the field level.

