APSRTC employees to get govt. salaries from July 1

The APSRTC employees are all set to receive salaries as per the government pay scale from July 1. It is known that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken a historic decision to merge the RTC with the government on January 1, 2020, as promised. Since then, the state government has been paying salaries to RTC employees according to the corporation pay scale. The government has recently completed cadre certification for RTC employees on par with government employees. It has also announced a new pay scale will be paid from July 1.

Employees' salaries and other allowances are determined by superiors following the confirmed cadre. District and Diplomatic Employees' Awareness of Salary Payment Procedure Preparation of pay slips, and other formalities completed. According to the latest PRC, the fitment will be decided and implemented for one year. This will benefit the RTC employees to the maximum. RTC sources said that mainly drivers, conductors, and general and lower-level personnel would benefit the most.

The authorities said salaries paid to government employees are higher than those of corporations. There was some skepticism at first about the additional benefits to drivers and conductors who were promoted to ADCs. RTC officials contacted the Finance Ministry and took action accordingly and this will also give them an additional financial benefit.

On the other hand, in the state headquarters, all employees working in Vijayawada are paid extra HRA. So far, only about 200 employees from Hyderabad to Vijayawada are being paid extra HRA. But after becoming a government employee, everyone who works in Vijayawada will get extra HR that will benefit about 500 more people. The working class is confident that the government pay scale will bring more benefits to RTC employees in the future.