Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

Boycotting Assembly by YSRCP MLAs is a wrong decision. The elected MLAs should be more responsible to the people of their constituencies rather than using it for political advantages. If they are not really interested, they can step down and pave wave for others. There is a need to amend the law to disqualify those who are continuously absent from attending the Assembly for six years.

K Umachandra Naidu, lecturer, Chittoor

YSRCP MLAs must act as the voice of the people in the Assembly and actively address issues related to the Super Six schemes. It is their responsibility to question the coalition government’s negligence in implementing these crucial welfare programmes. They need to expose the government’s failures and demand accountability for the promises made to the public. unfortunately, this is lacking.

K Diwakar Babu, businessman, Madanapalle

There is no greater duty for elected representatives than raising their voices in Legislative Assembly. Neglecting this responsibility is inappropriate for anyone. Situations like these highlight the need to introduce new constitutional amendments that enhance the accountability and responsibility of public representatives. MLAs who fail to attend Assembly session should be declared ineligible to contest in future elections. Mogili Madan Mohan, IT professional, Srungavruksham village, Kakinada district

The purpose of electing MLAs will not be served if they don’t attend Assembly. Huge amount of public money is spent in conducting elections and the elected representative have no business to sit at home. If the MLAs refuse to go to Assembly, the money spent for such purpose gets wasted. The issue should be discussed in the Parliament for amendment of law over the issue.Nandigam Ramakrishnadoucment writer, Nellore city.

YSRCP MLAs boycotting Assembly session over their leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy being not given the status of leader of opposition, is nothing but a pre-planned conspiracy to escape from answering the wrong deeds committed by them during their five year rule. If they don’t want to attend Assembly, they have no right to continue as MLAs.

Kanchibhatla Raghunath, retired Canara Bank employee, Nellore city

The MLAs elected by the people, whoever they may be or which every party they represent, must attend the Assembly and raise the issues of their segment concerned. If they are adamant not to attend the Assembly they better resign their posts.

Rajendra Prasad Ananta, Satyanarayana Colony, Kurnool