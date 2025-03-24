Atmakur to witness huge development in next 3 months

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that Atmakur constituency will witness huge development in the next three months. Along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, he analysed several developmental activities during a press conference held in Atmakur on Sunday.

Minister Anam said that Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav will declare the present 100-bedded Atmakur area hospital as district hospital upgrading it to 200-bed capacity during his tour in Atmakur, which is scheduled very soon.

He said though Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was sanctioned for Sangam mandal, it is being run in a room at Government Polytechnic College building in Atmakur town due to lack of own building. Henceforth, the ITI will be conducted in its own building in Sangam mandal, following former Vijayawada MP and Lanco group of industries MD Lagadapati Rajagopal handing handed over seven buildings worth Rs 8 crore located in Sangal mandal to the State government recently.

Anam said that IT Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the ITI in its own building and also will lay foundation stone for the construction of girls BC residential school at a cost of Rs 53 crore in Atmakur in May.

MLC Beeda Ravi Chandra and others were present.