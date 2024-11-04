  • Menu
Autonomy to temples demanded

Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be conducting ‘Hyndava Shankharavam’ public meeting in Vijayawada on January 5.

Guntur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be conducting ‘Hyndava Shankharavam’ public meeting in Vijayawada on January 5.

At a meeting held at TJPS College here on Sunday, RSS Rastra Pracharak Vijaya Aditya, district convener Janardhan Reddy, RSS leaders Madhava Reddy, Gopi Krishna released a pamphlet relating to the ‘Hyndava Shankharavam’.

The meeting decided to demand the government to give autonomy to the temples and discussed the reforms to be implemented in the temple administration.

The meeting demanded transfer of employees relating to the other religions working in the temples to other departments.

Outsourcing employees to be recruited in temples should be Hindus. Devotees who have strong commitment relating to the Hindu religion should be appointed in the temple trust boards.

The temples should implement the system prepared by the Dharmacharyulu for temples. All the shops near the temples should be allotted to Hindus. The government should hand over the temple properties which were encroached. Temple income should be used for dharma pracharam and not for government administration.

