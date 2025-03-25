Awards presented for efforts made for TB eradication

Tirupati: District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr V Balakrishna Naik flagged off an awareness rally on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on Monday. The rally commenced from SV Medical College (SVMC) circle and concluded at Bhuvana Vijayam auditorium.

Prominent medical professionals, including Head of the Department of Pulmonology Dr S Subba Rao, SVMC Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, Maternity Hospital Superintendent Dr Parthasarathy Reddy, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr Madhusudan, and District TB Programme Officer Dr Srinivasulu Reddy, participated in the event alongside medical students, paramedics, and representatives from various organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Subba Rao highlighted the government’s commitment to eradicating TB, stating that both the Central and State governments provide Rs 500 per month to TB patients for nutritional support along with free medication.

As part of the event, awards were presented to individuals, who demonstrated excellence in TB eradication efforts over the past year, as well as to panchayats recognised under the TB Mukt Bharat initiative.

Distinguished guests also distributed protein kits to TB patients and honoured TB champions for their contributions. Senior doctors, including Dr R Premananda, Dr Ravi Raju, and Dr D Sreehari Rao, also attended the programme, reinforcing the medical community’s commitment to a TB-free society.