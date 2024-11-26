Awareness camp on child exploitation held at Lendi

Vizianagaram: NSS wing of Lendi Engineering College conducted an awareness session on child exploitation, abuse, and violence against women on Monday.

NSS programmeofficer DrSRavi Teja and Femina wing coordinator DrP Janaki and others organised the session. They explained how the women and girlchildren are being targeted by some rogue elements and torturing them. Principal Dr VV Rama Reddysaid that the youth should be responsible towards the vulnerable groups. He advised the NSS cadets to enlighten the rural people in this regard and sensitise the illiterate parents on how to protect their girlchildren from the rogues.

The event featured various engaging segments, including presentations on safety tips for women and case studies addressing recent crimes against women. Creative performances, such as skits and dances, vividly depicted the struggles faced by women and celebrated their strength and empowerment. These activities effectively captured the audience’s attention and reinforced the need for societal transformation. A highlight of the session was its focus on the role of men in promoting gender equality. The discussions emphasised the importance of mutual respect and the active support of men in empowering women, driving home the message that true equality benefits everyone. PMadhusudan Rao, chairman, PSrinivas Rao, vice-chairmanand KShiva Rama Krishna, secretary and correspondent, vice-principal THaribabu attended the programme.