Awareness rally marks international day of the girl child in Kurnool

Kurnool: The International Day of the Girl Child was observed in a spirited manner at the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Kurnool. The event was organized under the supervision of District Mass Media Officer Prakash Raju. To mark the occasion, students actively participated in an awareness rally highlighting the importance of protecting and educating girl children under the theme “Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao.” The rally also focused on promoting the importance of nutrition among adolescent girls.

Speaking on the occasion, District Mass Media Officer Prakash Raju said that week-long awareness programmes are being conducted to spread the message of gender equality and women’s empowerment. He underlined that gender imbalance poses serious social challenges and urged everyone to support girl children in achieving their dreams. Education, he stressed, is the key to ensuring economic self-reliance and a secure future for girls.

Emphasizing gender equality, he said that women are on par with men in every sphere and should be given equal opportunities to grow and lead. “Let us protect, educate, and empower girls to build a strong society,” he said, calling upon the community to work collectively toward this cause.

The programme was attended by Deputy DEMO Chandrasekhar Reddy, Legal Consultant Sumalatha, Deputy Health Education Officer Padmavathi, Health Worker Manasa, ASHA Worker Aruna, and Projectionist staff. Officials and participants expressed their commitment to creating a safe, equal, and empowering environment for girls.