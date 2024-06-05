Balashowri re-elected as Machilipatnam MP

Live
Machilipatnam sitting Lok Sabha member Vallabhaneni Balashowri was re-elected from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held on May 13.
Vijayawada: Machilipatnam sitting Lok Sabha member Vallabhaneni Balashowri was re-elected from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held on May 13. The results of the elections declared on Tuesday. He is the Jana Sena candidate and contested on behalf of the NDA.
Balashowri earlier won from the YSRCP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and he resigned from the party three months ago. Later, he joined Jana Sena Party and won the elections with a huge majority by defeating the YSRCP candidate Simhadri Chandrasekhar. Balashowri earlier won the Lok Sabha polls from Tenali constituency in Guntur district.
