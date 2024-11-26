Balineni dares Chevireddy for an open debate

Vijayawada: Taking a strong exception to comments of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy that he was speaking against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy only to appease Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on power purchase agreements, Jana Sena leader and former energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he is a person who does politics with values. “I made it clear when I joined Jana Sena that It was Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who brought me into politics. After his death, I renounced my Cabinet post and resigned from Assembly to join YSRCP. Is Jagan the only one in Rajasekhara Reddy’s family? Vijayamma and Sharmila are not his family?” he said

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, he said Bhaskar Reddy should know that he is not a person who doesn’t work to please anyone. “I know who is continuing the tradition of giving tickets only to those who had attacked the party and leaders,” he said.

Explaining the context of his comments on power purchase agreement with Adani companies, he said, “I said I won’t criticise anyone. If I do that, I will also have to tell the facts. There have been reports that Rs 1,750 crore bribes were taken in power contracts with Adani. As I was the energy minister at the time of agreement, I found it right to tell what happed at that time. I have nothing to do with the deal with SECI. Even the CMD’s file did not come to me.

Srinivasa Reddy questioned the locus standi of Bhaskar Reddy in talking about what happened without any knowledge of the events. “No one can withstand if I make personal criticisms. I am ready to stay with Pawan and work with the alliance.

How can they bring in Chittoor district president and give ticket in Ongole? I did not like it. I will tell why I had to leave the YSRCP. If he has the courage, Bhaskar Reddy should be ready for an open debate,” SrinivasaReddy said.

It may be recalled that after Srinivasa Reddy explained what happened when power supply contracts were approved by the YSRCP government in 2022 to some media outlets, YSRCP leader Bhaskar Reddy accused him of trying to defame Jagan Mohan Reddy in order to please CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Dy CM and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.