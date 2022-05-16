Battered roads giving tough time to motorists in Holagunda

Kurnool (Alur): Several villagers in Holagunda mandal are experiencing back breaking journey while travelling on battered and pothole-dotted roads. The villagers are expressing their ire over the negligent attitude of ruling government and its leaders. Though the issue was raised on several occasions, the leaders are least bothered to lay new roads or at least take up patch works. The villagers are demanding the officials concerned to lay new roads before the rainy season.

Speaking to The Hans India, Jana Sena party Alur constituency in-charge Ternakal Venkappa said that the roads at several villages in Holagunda mandal are unmotorable. The five kilometres stretch between Alur and Holagunda was unmotorable and badly damaged. Similarly, the five kms stretch between Adoni and Marlamadiki bordering Karnataka state from Holagunda was also in pathetic state. Almost all roads in the villages leading to these destinations have developed cracks and potholes. The villagers are undergoing nightmarish experience to travel on these pathetic roads. Venkappa said that the YSR Congress party after coming to power has stated that funds to a tune of Rs 2.6 crore have been sanctioned for laying of road to Marlamadiki from Holagunda.

At that time, the Minister for Labour also performed bhoomi puja, said Venkappa. Despite completion of three years, neither steps are being taken to lay new road nor taken any patch up works on roads. One more interesting thing is some contractors have come forward to construct a road from Holagunda to Danapuram. There were rumors that the contractors are forced to return without starting the works due to fear of percentages being demanded by the Minister and MLAs, said the Jana Sena party Alur in-charge. He further said due to pathetic conditions of roads, pregnant women, snake bite victims, chronic patients are facing huge problems to go to hospitals at Bellary, Kurnool, Alur and Adoni hospitals. He demanded the officials concerned and the political leaders to lay new roads at the villages in Holagunda mandal and save the lives of people from meeting unfortunate deaths. If the leaders did not respond to the people's demand then they would intensify protests, said Venkappa.