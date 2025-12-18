Beeda Ravichandra gets TDP dist president post for second time

Nellore: TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, noted for giving top priority to activists, who strive for the party, once again proved his credibility by appointing Beeda Ravichandra Yadav as the party Nellore president.

Brushing aside senior leaders in the race for the coveted post, Naidu finally announced Ravichandra name on Monday, raising many eyebrows.

For the second time, Ravichandra is holding Nellore district president post, who was appointed when TDP was in Opposition in 2020. He was also honored with MLC post twice in 2015 and 2025 under Governor quota.

It should be noted that no other leader held two posts twice (District president and MLC) earlier.

A hard-core TDP activist and Aqua Culture industrialist-cum- politician Beeda Ravichandra Yadav is younger brother of Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao.

He hails from backward Kavali mandal and started his political career with TDP in 2019.

He represented as ZPTC member twice in 2021 and 2006 from Alluru (Erstwhile Nellore district) and Bogole mandal respectively. He served several party positions including both district and State president of Telugu Yuvata and party national general secretary.

When TDP was not in power between 2005 and 2019, Ravichandra's family extended support for the around development of the party.

Even though his brother Beeda Mastan Rao joined YSR Congress Party in December 2019, Ravichandra continued in TDP and strove hard for party victory by associating with Minister Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu during Yuvagalam Padayatra and 2024 electioneering.

He played a crucial role for the victory of TDP nominee Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy against YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, whom his brother Mastan Rao supported, from Kavali in 2024 elections.