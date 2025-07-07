Bhogapuram Airport Boosts Growth in Vizianagaram with New Hotels, Roads, and IT Parks

Bhogapuram Airport is helping grow Vizianagaram district. It will be the main entrance to North Andhra Pradesh. Many new projects are happening around the airport in tourism, hotels, real estate, IT, and transport.

The government gave 80 acres of land for tourism. Some land was given to Mycare and Oberoi groups. Old tourist cottages near the coast are being fixed. GMR is building a big five-star hotel, and another company is building a beach resort. The Taj group is also building a hotel nearby.

Roads and Transport

New roads are being built near the airport. The government approved 15 new roads. Roads connecting the airport to nearby highways are being widened to six lanes.

More hotels and townships will come soon. The government gave 500 acres to GMR for building a big township.

IT and Business

100 acres of land is set for an IT park near the airport. Small business parks and logistics hubs are also being built. Companies are starting to set up here.

Real estate is growing fast near the airport. Builders are planning new townships in nearby areas.

A new convention center costing ₹150 crore is being built for business events. This will help grow the area more.