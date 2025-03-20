Bill Gates express pleasure over MoU with Ap, replies to CM Naidu's tweet

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a renowned philanthropist, has expressed his enthusiasm regarding a recent agreement signed with the Andhra Pradesh state government. In a tweet, Gates remarked on his pleasure in meeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gates Foundation India and the Andhra Pradesh government.

It was great to meet with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @ncbn to sign a MoU between @BMGFIndia and the GoAP. I’m looking forward to what’s next as @BMGFIndia continues to support the state’s bold vision of innovation-led growth in health, agriculture, and education.… https://t.co/BMBxPe8nUt — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 20, 2025

The MoU encompasses collaborative efforts in the fields of medicine, education, and agriculture, highlighting both parties' commitment to social development and innovation. Gates emphasized the continuous partnership his foundation seeks to maintain with Andhra Pradesh, reflecting a strong dedication to advancing key sectors in the state.

In a show of support, Gates retweeted the message posted by Chief Minister Chandrababu, tagging him and further promoting the partnership's objectives. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life in the region through focused initiatives in health, education, and agricultural advancement.