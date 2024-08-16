BJP celebrates I-Day at historic site

Kakinada: BJP leaders celebrated Independence Day at Gandhi Nagar, the historic site where the 1923 Congress session took place during the freedom struggle. The leaders hoisted the national flag and paid tribute to freedom fighters.

BJP leaders Enimireddy Malakondaiah, Gatti Satyanarayana, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Godi Satyavati, and Venkat garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Nagar Park on Thursday..

Duvvuri Subrahmanyam highlighted the historical significance of the 1923 Congress session, presided over by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which was held at this location for four days.

He mentioned that Kasturba Gandhi attended the session in place of Mahatma Gandhi, who was in jail at the time. Prominent leaders like Motilal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Duvvuri Subbamma, Mosaliganti Tirumala Rao, and Bikkina Venkataratnam were present at the session.

He also noted that the Maharaja of Pithapuram cleared and provided 120 acres of land for the event, which accommodated 12,000 people. The event was organised under the guidance of Maharshi Bulusu Sambamurthy.

Meanwhile, the flag hoisting ceremony in the 36th ward was conducted by BJP district president Chilukuri Ram Kumar, under the leadership of Lakshmi Prasanna.