BJP demands dismissal of Dy CM Amzath, MLAs for supporting PFI

Vijayawada: BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy came down heavily on Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, some ministers and MLAs for supporting the anti-national Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)

Addressing the media along with party Minority Morcha state president Shaik Bazi and BJP leader Pala Srinivas here on Wednesday, the general secretary said that the government was protecting the traitors as part of vote bank politics. He alleged that the vote bank politics of the two regional parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were responsible for the anti-national activities of the PFI and SDPI which have been using the two states as their shelters.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and the MLAs are openly cooperating with the PFI and SDPI. The attack and burning down of Atmakuru police station was revealed by the SP in the media conference but there was no action against the accused.

He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MLA Chakrapani Reddy and Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan brought pressure on the police not to take action against the accused. So is the case in the attack on the Guntur police station and Rayachoti police station. "This is a wrong signal to the honest police officers," he said and demanded immediate dismissal of the deputy chief minister, ministers and MLAs.

Referring to the just-concluded Assembly session, the BJP leader alleged that the name of NTR University of Health Sciences was changed with mala fide intention.

He demanded the government to change the name of Jinnah Tower in Guntur into Abdul Kalam or Alluri Sitarama Raju tower. The name of King George hospital should also be changed after Alluri Sitarama Raju and the Polavaram project should be named after Atal Behari Vajpayee.

He said that these were not their personal property to name after your family members.