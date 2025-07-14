Bobbili Veena selected under ODOP scheme

Vizianagaram: There nowned Bobbili Veena, which already gained name and fame across India and abroad, has got yet another rare recognition. Under the prestigious One District – One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Bobbili Veena has been officially selected as the unique product representing Vizianagaram district. Among the seven products chosen from different districts of Andhra Pradesh, Bobbili Veena’s selection stands as a proud moment for the region.

District collector Dr B R Ambedkar travelled to New Delhi to receive the award on behalf of the district. The ODOP award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 14, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Bobbili Veena, traditionally known as the Saraswati Veena, is famed for its distinctive tonal quality and craftsmanship. Often gifted as a souvenir, a miniature version of the veena has been a customary presentation in various events.

It has been showcased and gifted not only in India but also in international forums. Notably, Bobbili Veena-themed postage stamps and coins have also been released, further highlighting its cultural significance.

These veenas are also being exported to other states and countries. They have been displayed at major events like the G-20 summit held in Delhi and the Global Summit in Visakhapatnam. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was reportedly impressed upon viewing a Bobbili Veena. The instrument has already received Geographical Indication (GI) status from the Government of India.

Gollapalli village, near Bobbili town, is renowned for the craftsmanship of veena-making. Recognized as a rare handicraft, this art has sustained over 300 families in the village for more than a century. Although veena production also takes place in Vadada, Badangi Mandal, the instruments are still identified as Bobbili Veenas.

These veenas are primarily made using jackfruit and sampangi wood. In light of the increasing demand and scarcity of suitable wood, the Andhra Pradesh government has recently taken the initiative to promote large-scale cultivation of jackfruit trees in the Uttarandhra region.

With its inclusion under the ODOP scheme, the prominence and popularity of the Bobbili Veena are expected to grow even further, bringing more recognition to the artisans and their exceptional craft.