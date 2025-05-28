Bodies of two of three missing students found in Godavari at Konaseema

The bodies of two students who went missing after bathing in the Godavari River at Achanta mandal of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district have been recovered. The incident occurred in Ravilanka, within the Ayodhyalanka limits of Achanta mandal, on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen, aged 15, and Suryateja, aged 12, both residents of P. Gannavaram in Konaseema district. Authorities and rescue teams, including the NDRF and Revenue officials, continue searching for the third missing student, Paulumar, aged 15.

According to locals, five students had come to bathe in the river. While three were swept away, the remaining two managed to escape in fear. The search efforts are ongoing to locate the missing teenager.