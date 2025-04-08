Live
Botcha seeks clarity on AP GSDP numbers
Praising YSRCP govt for increasing purchasing power of people, the MLC accuses NDA coalition govt of ‘spreading lies’ on GSDP
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had disbursed welfare schemes through DBT, increased the purchasing power of the people and kept the economy rolling.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, he criticised the NDA government for spreading lies on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
He opined that it was their responsibility to clear the confusion among the people on the Andhra Pradesh GSDP. The NDA government has taken loans worth Rs.1.54 lakh crore after assuming power and did not implement any of the welfare schemes as promised, the MLC pointed out. The welfare schemes like Talliki Vandanam, free bus travel and other schemes have yet to be launched and people feel deceived by the government.
Further, the MLC stated that the party has opposed the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy had voiced concern over the bill in the upper house, he added.
The YSRCP government gave priority to the medical and education sectors while the coalition government has different priorities, he pointed out