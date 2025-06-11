Live
Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakra Snanam
Highlights
Tirupati: On Tuesday, the last day of the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirupati Sri Govindaraja swamy, Chakrasnanam was held in grandeur.
Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with His consorts reached Sri Kapilatheertham Pushkarini – the Alwar Theertham.
After the Snapana Tirumanjanam, a grand Chakrasnanam was performed.
In the evening, the deities reached Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.
Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna jeer Swamy, Deputy EO Shanti and a large number of devotees participated in this programme.
