Building works to be completed within 2 years

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division has been 100 per cent electrified and three Vande Bharat trains got introduced, mentioned Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Manoj Kumar Sahoo.

After participating in a virtual conference with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, the DRM welcomed the allocation of Rs 9,417 crore to Andhra Pradesh in the recent Budget.

He informed that developmental activities are in progress at 10 stations, including Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Naupada Jn, Araku, Bobbili, Chipurupalli, Duvvada and Kothavalasa stations. This apart, major station redevelopment works are under progress at Visakhapatnam. As part of the developmental activities, more than Rs 800 crore will be invested, the DRM mentioned.

All measures are being taken to increase the speed of trains across East Coast Railway jurisdiction, he added. As part of it, a number of railway lines have already been modernized. Amrit Bharat trains are going via Visakhapatnam for the convenience of the middle and lower class passengers, Manoj Kumar Sahoo informed.

The DRM opined that the Central government has given huge funds in budgetary allocations to the State. Responding to the delay of the development works of Visakhapatnam railway station, the DRM assured that the works that have been halted in the past will soon begin.

The tenders for the construction of the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, will be finalised soon. The process of calling tenders is already in progress. Within two years, the building works would be completed, he informed.